A Turkish citizen living in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia state won 94.8 million euros ($115 million) in Europe's most popular lottery game, Eurojackpot.

The fortunate Turkish citizen, whose name was not revealed due to security reasons, went to Westdeutsche Lotterie headquarters in Munster to verify his ticket.

Westlotto General Director Andreas Kötter said that the winner has been playing Eurojackpot for a long time, adding that a group of people from the institution will give consultancy to the winner on how to spend the prize.

The consultancy includes instructions on how to use the new assets in addition to tax and legal advice, he added.

Kötter noted that the winner won the big prize with an 18.75 euro ticket. The Turkish citizen played the numbers 10, 19, 32, 36 and 46 and the substitute numbers 4 and 6 in the winner ticket.

The EuroJackpot is available in 17 countries: Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

The draw takes place every Friday in the Finnish capital Helsinki.