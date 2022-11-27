Turkish meatballs, çörek (donut-like sweet dipped in sugar syrup), and tantuni (seasoned, fried chicken wrapped in thin flatbread) were served by Turkish students in Egypt's capital Cairo.

Akif Şener and Adem Erken, Turkish students living in Cairo, are continuing their education at Azhar University. They offered Turkish dishes and desserts to Egyptians by introducing a small restaurant in Cairo. "We serve donuts, meatballs with bread and tantuni here. The idea was to open a small business when we saw the Egyptians' interest in Turkish cuisine. This was also a way to improve our Arabic and generate funds for our expenses." Erken shared, explaining that they go to school in the morning and work in the shop in the afternoon. Our shop also helps us to become a part of the local community here."

Şener said that his job is difficult and tiring, but he loves his work because of the interest exhibited by the Egyptians in Turkish food. "I first started selling the sweets on the streets that I prepared at home, it is difficult to knead the dough for the Halka dessert and to keep its consistency," he said. After receiving an overwhelming response, I opened a shop upon my friend's suggestion. Apart from dessert, we then started selling meatballs, tantuni, and ayran (buttermilk). We are also planning to increase the variety of desserts over time."

Turkey-Egypt relations

Şener shared that the "continuous normalization process and good relations between the two countries" reflect positively on them, mentioning that he received special attention from Egyptians because he is Turkish.

"I used to fear investing in Egypt or making a long-term plan. We were afraid of the tense relations between Türkiye and Egypt at the political level, but to be honest, I have been living in Egypt for about five years and have never been mistreated in Egypt because I am Turkish. So all my fear was just a delusion," he expressed.

"It's been about six to seven months since I came to Egypt. I haven't started university yet, as I am taking preparatory classes. I go to school in the morning and work in the restaurant in the afternoon. By speaking and interacting with locals here I improve my Arabic and earn my expenses. I have got used to Egypt in a short time, it's unbelievable," he shared.