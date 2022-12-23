Turkish volunteers have come together to help homeless people beat the bitter cold in Germany where temperatures can drop below zero in winter. Volunteers living in countries across Europe, particularly Germany, provide the homeless and others in need with food, drinks and clothing through their own means.

Canan Nurna is a nurse by profession but has been actively involved in volunteer work for 20 years and is one of the founders of Merhaba & Mahlzeit aid association. Since 2019, Nurna said they have expanded the scope of the aid for those living on the street in winter. "Our aim is to reduce deaths from the cold weather by providing warmth to the homeless with specially created buses," she shared.

The volunteer shared that the temperature in Germany drops below zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) in winter, especially at night when many people are sleeping on the streets. "We cook and distribute nutritious meals twice a week with tea and coffee to the homeless. From Cologne, Berlin, Münster, Frankfurt and Sweden to Bonn next week, we are trying to do something with our own means," she explained, adding that the association not only operates in Europe but also in Idlib and regions on Türkiye's border with Syria.

Nurna shared that 23 people froze to death in Germany last year while one person died from the cold in Frankfurt recently. "We can prevent this by distributing quilts, blankets, jackets, socks, gloves, hats and shawls. It gets so cold that the temperature drops to minus 10 degrees sometimes," she said.

"In this situation, even a cup of tea means a lot to them. We are all responsible for each other and we should help in every way possible," Nurna emphasized.

"People become happy and appreciate us after they receive help. I believe everyone can share their excess winter stuff with these people living on the streets. We received an award for our volunteer work, we do not receive any funds, sponsors send all these donations. Sometimes these are not enough but we continue to help even with meager resources."

Tolga Özgül, manager of Merhaba & Mahlzeit, thanked the philanthropists and benefactors who help keep the charity work going. Sharing that they are struggling to prevent people from dying in the cold on the streets, Özgül said, "Our sponsors provide food and clothing that those living on the street may need. We also help people several times a week. We will continue to distribute this aid as much as we can."

Meanwhile, Feyza Bayraktar, who has been volunteering for six years on the "Cologne Cold Bus" (Kölner Kaeltebus), said: "We are offering food, clothes, hygiene products and other necessary items to our homeless friends on Mondays and Wednesdays. Apart from that, we have night shifts every day when it is minus degrees in winter. Sometimes from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. People can reach us any time of the day. We find them and try to provide them with what they need."

There is a "Cold Bus" operating in almost every city, especially metropolitan cities, to raise awareness, she added.

Dirk Wernzig, who has been living on the street for five years now, said he appreciated the aid being extended to him.

Commenting on the difficulties faced living on the streets, especially in cold weather, Wernzig said, "Unfortunately, I have been living on the street for five years. This organization provides us with clothing, food and coffee. I did not expect this at all. The food is great, it is not only delicious but we can eat as much as we want."