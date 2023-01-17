Some 200 wooden houses have been placed in building sites, workplaces, gardens of public institutions and parks in Diyarbakır's Yenişehir Municipality for the purpose of providing shelter and better living conditions for stray animals during the cold weather season.

Under the direction of District Governor and Deputy Mayor Murat Beşikci, the small wooden houses were left at different locations in the district. Özgür Polat, Yenişehir Municipality Parks and Gardens manager and agricultural engineer, said that they also distributed food to stray animals at the locations.

Stating that they make cat and dog houses and distribute food in cooperation with the Parks and Gardens Directorate and the Municipal Police Department, Polat said, "Within the framework of our awareness projects for stray animals, we have placed 100 cat and 100 dog houses in some locations of our district in line with the demands of our citizens or institutions, and at some points in line with recommendations of our police and cleaning services personnel.''

He shared that they allocated houses and food at locations and spots with a strong presence of stray animals. ''We have also left food and water containers in front of the houses we placed in the estates, workplaces and gardens of public institutions and parks. We regularly distribute food to these houses, including at other stray animal feeding locations," he said.

Polat, who also said that they plan on establishing a "Wood Workshop" within the municipality in the upcoming months, noted that they will produce both cat and dog houses, as well as benches for parks for the area.