They go where no modern vehicles can go, scaling narrow, uphill alleys. Donkeys work hand in hand with their human counterparts as garbage collectors in Artuklu, a historic district in Turkey's southeastern province of Mardin.
Donkeys work six hours a day alongside the human garbage collectors in a morning and evening shift, hauling garbage collection sacks on their backs before retiring for the evening in stables provided by the municipality.
Artuklu has tapped into the strength and agility of the donkeys for years, who, unlike their human co-workers, can retire after seven years at the municipality-run shelter.
