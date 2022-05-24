Dust clouds hailing from Syria and Egypt hung over Turkey’s eastern provinces, particularly in Şırnak and Siirt on Tuesday, as they moved across the region over the past three days. Experts warned people with chronic illnesses to take protective measures and avoid going outside.

In Şırnak, the weather was almost blood red on Tuesday, the second day of the weather phenomenon, with visibility dramatically declining. It was particularly lingering in central Şırnak and the districts of Cizre, Idil and Silopi. Similarly, Siirt succumbed to the snowballing dust, which disrupted daily life sporadically. Authorities in both provinces warned locals to remain indoors as air quality decreased.

Professor Taner Şengün, from the Department of Geography at Fırat University, said the phenomenon was common around the world, with tons of desert dust moving between continents via strong winds. He told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday that the dust patterns were usually seen in the country’s southern and central regions, while dust from the Middle East was particularly overwhelming for southeastern Anatolia. He warned that it may cause health problems, especially for people with chronic illnesses. “Particles of dust hanging in the air affect people with asthma, migraines and eye allergies, people with weak respiratory system. They should not leave home and if they have to, they should wear protective masks,” he said.

Professor Leyla Sağlam, a medical expert from Atatürk University's Faculty of Medicine, said people should also wear protective goggles along with masks to protect themselves against the dust. “It is not certain what the dust contains. Even common dust may deteriorate the health of people with heart and lung diseases,” she warned. Sağlam told AA that the dust contained very small particles that may be inhaled and can damage the lungs, especially among children with respiratory illnesses.