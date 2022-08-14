A greedy eagle in northern Türkiye was rushed to the vet clinic after choking on a snake that proved too big for it to swallow.

Forest management officials in Düzce found the eagle injured and having trouble breathing, and they brought the bird to the Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Directorate.

Vets hold the eagle they saved after it choked on a snake that proved too big for it to swallow in Düzce, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022. (AA Photo)

Upon examination, veterinarians found that the eagle tried to bite off more than it could swallow – a whole snake – blocking its mouth and throat.

The vets removed the snake, which was not poisonous, from the eagle's mouth in two parts.

The recovering eagle will be released back into nature after proper treatment and with a hard-learned lesson that biting off more than one can chew is always dangerous.