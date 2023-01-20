Some 860 students of Ahıska (Meskhetian) descent, who with their families got settled in Türkiye’s Elazığ province following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, received their first report cards before the semester break on Friday.

The students who were evacuated with the help of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs continue their lives in peace and security at the Aşağıdemirtaş Temporary Accommodation Center in Elazığ. Their education that was interrupted due to the war continues in Türkiye, which they consider to be their second homeland.

After receiving education from the Provincial Directorate of National Education in the accommodation center, Ahıska Turk students at the kindergarten, primary and secondary education level, experienced joy by receiving their first report cards in Türkiye.

The happiness of the students who received their report cards from the hands of the deputy governor's assistant and their teachers was reflected on their faces. They were also provided with books and hygiene kits supplied by the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) for the period of the break. Meanwhile, the students with disabilities studying in the center also received their report cards.

Deputy Governor's assistant Abdulkerem Abbasoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the state has mobilized all its means to ensure that Meskhetian Turk children do not stay behind in their education.

Noting that preschool, primary and secondary school children continue their education in the classrooms created in the accommodation center and high school and university students are offered education in public schools, Abbasoğlu said: "We have made it possible for students to continue their education in Türkiye with no interruption. With our Turkish language courses and other courses, we have ensured that our children receive the best education without being affected by the war. They adapted to their lessons very well. Today, 860 of our students received their report cards. They achieved great success. We could see their happiness."

Primary school student A. Chakhalova regretted that the fact they could not go to school because of the war in Ukraine before coming to Türkiye. Another student named I. Mekhraliev shared that Türkiye is his homeland and that he feels elated to be here.

Meanwhile, elementary school teacher Beyda Kartoğlu noted she started teaching this year and that she was excited to give her students report cards for the first time. ''I'm just as excited as they are," she shared.