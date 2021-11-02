The 19th round of the War Journalism Training Program organized by Anadolu Agency (AA) and the Turkish Police Academy started on Monday.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the program held in capital Ankara, Ufuk Ayhan, deputy head of Turkish Police Academy, said that 399 reporters, including 251 foreigners and 148 Turkish nationals, have completed the training program.
"Access to accurate news and information is a fundamental right," he said.
Also speaking at the ceremony, Bora Bayraktar, director of Anadolu Agency's News Academy, reiterated that many journalists lost their lives or were injured in conflict and crisis zones.
"Through this program, we will be able to support more vigilant and professional journalists," Bayraktar said.
Anadolu Agency's News Academy Manager Cihangir İşbilirwas also present at the opening ceremony.
