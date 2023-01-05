Parents of visually impaired children enrolled at Mitat Enç Primary School in Ankara have returned to their school desks after years for the sole purpose of learning the Braille alphabet and providing support for their kids with homework.

The Braille alphabet, invented by Louise Braille and published in 1829 is based on the six-dot system which helps the visually impaired to read and write by touch. The alphabet can be read either on embossed paper or by using refreshable Braille displays that connect to computers and smartphone devices. Letters and numbers are formed using different combinations of six dots.

A special education teacher Gülten Işitmez from a primary school in Ankara explains that the lessons are taught according to the individual needs of students.

The visually impaired students at the primary school learn to write on tablets and typewriters, depending on their level of vision and the development of their hand muscles.

Talking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Işitmez shared that they use both printed and embossed materials in the lessons saying: "We have a mixed class of six people. Some students have low vision while others are totally visually impaired. There is a separate curriculum for each student in the classroom. While using normally printed publications for students with low vision, for students with total vision impairment, we use the Braille alphabet."

Işitmez noted that visually impaired children learn to read and write by touching the Braille alphabet. She explained that each point in the alphabet has a different number and combination. "For example, the letter A corresponds to the first point of the six dots," she explained.

Emphasizing that typewriters or tablets used in the lessons are arranged according to the student's visual level and muscular development at the time, the teacher touched upon the details and characteristics of the special education that is provided by the school.

"When we start the first grade, we usually start on the tablet, but sometimes our children have special situations. These children have difficulty using the tablet because their hand muscles cannot develop. In this case, we prepare materials according to the characteristics of the child. Some of our children cannot use tablets, but they are good at typewriters. Here, we teach them using the Braille alphabet on the typewriter," Işitmez said.

'Braille alphabet in all areas of life'

Hearing that some parents have difficulties understanding the process of using the Braille alphabet while helping their children with their homework, she said that they helped parents as much as they could in this aspect.

"Many parents learned the Braille alphabet with their children. Sometimes I invite the parents to the classroom and show them the Braille alphabet. If the parent cannot come to school, I record reference videos about how I work with the children in my classroom and send those to the parents," Işitmez noted.

Stressing that the Braille alphabet should be used not only in schools but in all areas of life, the special education teacher continued: "I wish the Braille alphabet was everywhere so visually impaired individuals could reach the product they wanted in aisles without needing anyone else's help. They face serious problems in such situations."

One of the parents, Gülsüm Kartal, shared that both of her daughters are visually impaired and that she learned the Braille alphabet to help children in their education.

A special education teacher provides the mother of a student with information on the Braille alphabet, Ankara, Türkiye, Jan. 4, 2022. (AA Photo)

Drawing attention to the difficulty in learning the Braille alphabet, Kartal said that they put a lot of effort into the learning process.

"We translate six dots according to the normal alphabet and derive letters. Our teacher sends us the videos that she records in her class and we try to help our children through those videos. Betül corrects me when I make a mistake and says, 'Mom, it won't be like that,'" Kartal said.

'I'm trying to help him'

Süha Ince, another parent stated that he learned the Braille alphabet for his child through a typewriter.

Indicating that they do homework with his son, Ince said: "When our teacher sends homework, he writes guiding texts in it. We work with our son according to these instructions. It is written backward and it reads straight.

"It is a bit complicated but it is not something that cannot be solved. While my son feels with his finger while doing homework, I try to help him by following the location of the dots."