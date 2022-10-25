The municipality of Türkiye's northwestern Yalova province organized on Saturday simulator-based flying lessons for children aged between 12 and 18.

Held under the slogan "How about being a pilot?," plane simulators were placed at Yalova Municipality's Sabahattin Engin and Mesude Engin Children's Theater to increase interest in the aviation industry.

Deputy chairperson of Yalova municipality, Mustafa Tutuk, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the event was fruitful and the children were happy to have taken part in the course. The official also tested his own skills on the simulator himself.

An official from the company behind the flying simulators, Oğuzhan Karabulut, underlined that the event was aimed at encouraging children to become aviators when they grow up.

"The piloting course and the technology behind it are completely and uniquely designed and implemented by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. We are providing these courses under the supervision of Chief Pilot Batuhan Çakmak. With this course, we are aiming to encourage children to become aviators," Karabulut said.

"We also have a scoring system, which we will use to award winning students," he added.

Karabulut also said that the student who does best in the course will be awarded a one-hour educational flight.