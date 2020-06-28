Turkey ended the second day of limited lockdown in all 81 provinces on Sunday as part of efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus while 2.5 million students take university exams.

The curfew was in effect from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm (0630 to 1530 GMT) on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said.

The measure aimed to keep people away from public spaces, such as public transport, to minimize the risk of infection for the test takers.

The limited lockdown was first introduced last weekend to prevent overcrowding and make it easier for students and parents to head to test centers during high school entrance exams for 1.6 million students.

Supermarkets and bakeries remained open, and residents were still allowed to shop at the stores that are nearest their homes.

There have been more than 196,000 infections and 5,082 deaths in Turkey since the first coronavirus case was announced in mid-March.

The country started easing restrictions earlier this month, reopening cafes, restaurants, shopping malls and resuming flights.

The number of daily new infections has since begun to rise again, and Turkish officials are warning the public to maintain their vigilance in taking measures against the virus. Further easing is planned for July 1, with wedding halls, theaters and cinemas set to reopen.