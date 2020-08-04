Over 6,000 students from 97 countries applied for international scholarship programs to study at Turkey's high schools with Islamic curriculums and at the theology faculties of Turkish universities.

Applications for the scholarships offered by Turkey Diyanet Foundation (TDV) for international students have been completed and 6,295 students from 97 countries applied for the programs this year, the foundation said in a statement.

As part of the scholarships, 215 students will have an opportunity to study at international imam hatip high schools and 80 others will be offered the opportunity to study in international theology programs, it added.

Applications will be evaluated in August, and candidates meeting the necessary requirements will be interviewed from Aug. 30 to Sept. 15. The final results will be announced on Sept. 15.

Currently, 1,088 international students from 86 countries continue their studies at international imam hatip high schools in the Turkish provinces of Istanbul, Kayseri, Konya, Bursa and Sivas, Ihsan Açık, the second chairman of the TDV's board of trustees, said in the statement.

Also, 556 students from 74 countries are receiving education in international theology programs, 72 others from 35 countries are enrolled in master's programs, and 404 students from 14 countries are studying in Ph.D. programs in Turkey through the scholarship program.