Schools across Turkey are set to reopen on Aug. 31, the National Education Ministry announced Friday.

An orientation week will be held for students beginning primary school, which will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.

The mid-term break will now be held between Nov. 16-20, while after the end of the first term on Jan. 22, schools will break up again on Jan. 25. The second term will begin on Feb. 8, with a mid-term break on April 12-16.

The academic year will conclude on June 18, 2021.