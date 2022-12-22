The Bahçelievler District Directorate of National Education in collaboration with the Istanbul Development Agency (ISTKA) announced technology and entrepreneurial projects to help general and vocational high school students develop innovation and entrepreneurial skills.

A "Technology and Entrepreneurship Workshop" was introduced in six high schools under the "Entrepreneurial Youth Create Digital Solutions" project, with the financial support of TL 2.45 million ($130,000). As part of the workshop, "Digitally Equipped Preschools" under the "Little Hands Influencing the Future" project was established in 13 schools with the financial support of TL 1.86 million.

The projects aim to develop digital competencies among students. For this reason, teachers will be trained first, who will then train young minds to reach the country's "Digital Century." The ultimate goal, mission and vision of the project are to enable secondary school students to produce digital solutions for existing problems with the taught curriculum.

Tech giants, entrepreneurs, financiers and experts from chambers of commerce will be invited to the festival, where digital products produced by students will be presented and students will have an opportunity to meet professionals from various fields.

Within the framework of the project, students will develop the skills of critical thinking, creative writing, problem-solving, communication and cooperation, research inquiry, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, innovation, and cultural and ethical sensitivity.

Introducing preschool students to robotics coding under this initiative is expected to help develop their computational thinking and their future prospects as creative innovators.