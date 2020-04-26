Children across Turkey, who are under a curfew due to the coronavirus pandemic, have made their first moves in an online chess tournament organized by the Turkish Chess Federation.

The federation organized the tournament to keep children engaged with chess during the virus-related restrictions.

The 10 and under category of the competition has now been completed, with the first, second and third place players winning prizes. İş Bank, the sponsor of the tournament, is providing winners with a tablet, e-book reader and a book set.

The next leg of the competition is open to chess players aged 9-14. Children can register online until May 13.

The Turkish Chess Federation is also continuing training seminars that were canceled due to the coronavirus restrictions online for chess instructors, according to an announcement by the federation on Sunday.

Instructors can register on the e-Devlet website from April 27 to May 5 for the seminars, which will be overseen by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.