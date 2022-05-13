Two Pakistani students, Talia Kulsoom and Ume Kulsoom, who attend the Pakistan-Turkey Maarif International Schools College in Karachi, run by Turkey's Maarif Foundation, became world champions at the International Science and Engineering Fair (Regeneron ISEF) grand finals in the United States, a press release by the school said Friday.

Regeneron ISEF is the world’s largest international science competition held annually. Each year, approximately 1,800 high school students from more than 63 countries are given the opportunity to showcase their independent research.

This year, Talia and Ume had the opportunity to represent Pakistan on this global platform, who were selected as finalists in the competition to attend Regeneron ISEF 2022 held in Atlanta. The science fair is composed of three rounds – the regional round, which was held in Karachi, the national round held in Lahore and the final round in Atlanta, U.S.

The two Grade 12 students, under the supervision of their teacher Hira Bashir, came first in the category of physical science with their project "Vegan Leather Obtained from Cedrus Deodara (tree)."

"Many of the school's students believe in the green world and in the conservation of resources, which encouraged them to come up with this unique idea," the statement said.

The Pakistan-Turkey Maarif International Schools and Colleges, serve the community through education with 28 campuses all over Pakistan under the umbrella of the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

Maarif Foundation Schools conduct international education activities with local and universal curricula with 427 educational institutions in 49 countries.