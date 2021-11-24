President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commemorated the Nov. 24 Teachers' Day as he took to social media to share a special message on the occasion, having gotten together with teachers from all around Turkey's 81 provinces at the Presidential Complex the day prior.

In his message shared on Twitter, Erdoğan said: "We have completed the preparations to enact a Teaching Profession Law that will guarantee the rights of our teachers. I congratulate all our teachers on the November 24 Teacher's Day, and I commemorate our teachers who were martyred in the line of duty and passed away to the hereafter with mercy."

President Erdoğan hosted 81 teachers from 81 provinces on Tuesday at the Presidential Complex to mark Nov. 24 Teachers' Day. He thanked all the participants for accepting the invitation.

“I am very happy to host you, our esteemed teachers from all 81 provinces, in our capital city, Ankara. You all are welcome to the Presidential Complex, the home of the nation, this veteran place. Through you, I also send my greetings to our teachers working abroad, both in our Ministry of National Education, in our private schools, and in schools affiliated with our Turkish Maarif Foundation.”

Erdoğan prayed that Teachers' Day would be beneficial to teachers, Turkey and the nation.

President Erdoğan speaks on stage, in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 22, 2021. (AA Photo)

“On the occasion of this meaningful day, I would like to express my gratitude to all our teachers on behalf of myself, my wife and my nation. I commemorate all our teachers, distinguished soldiers of our education and training community, especially those who were martyred in the line of duty and those we lost in disasters and accidents.

"I wish Allah's mercy on our daughter Şenay Aybüke Yalçın, our son Necmettin Yılmaz and many more heroic educators whom the terrorist organization took from us,” Erdoğan said.

“I would like to thank our teachers who have fulfilled their duties properly, raised generations benevolent to their country and nation, and are now retired, for their sacrifices, and wish them a healthy, prosperous and happy life. On behalf of myself, I would like to express my gratitude to all my teachers who have contributed to my education, and I kiss the hands of those who are alive one by one. I wish mercy to those who passed away to the eternal realm,” he continued.

Erdoğan stated that every profession is undoubtedly important, valuable and respectable in life, but few professions leave as deep an impression on people as teaching.

Erdoğan emphasized that a teacher is likely to have played an important role in every student's life by guiding them, touching their lives and holding their hands in difficult times.

“No matter where we are today, each of us remembers these teachers, who have a right over us, with love and respect. Despite the decades that have passed, we remember our teachers with gratitude for approaching us with compassion, for raising us with patience, for guiding us.

“As the members of a civilization that says 'I would be a slave for forty years to the one who teaches me a letter,' we are aware that we cannot repay our teachers no matter what we do,” Erdoğan stated.

Just as teaching is not just a paid profession, whatever is done for teachers could not be enough to repay them for their efforts, Erdoğan said. He added that the efforts of a teacher who has devoted his or her life to learning, teaching, raising qualified generations devoted to their homeland, nation and values ​​could never be paid for.

Erdoğan stated that every step they have taken in every field of education in the last 19 years was aimed at fulfilling the debt of gratitude to the teachers and bringing Turkey closer to its goals.

By distributing school textbooks free of charge, they both prevented disturbance in imparting education at the beginning of each year and saved families from a great deal of trouble, Erdoğan said. He added that they significantly eliminated the differences between schools with the digital libraries, gymnasiums and laboratories that they brought to all 81 provinces.

Students hold heart shapes to celebrate Nov. 24 Teachers' Day, in Mardin, southeastern Turkey, Nov. 24, 2021. (AA Photo)

President Erdoğan stated that with the reforms they have introduced in the curriculum, they offered students the opportunity to choose courses that are more modern, freer and are more suited to their abilities.

"We have made vocational education much more attractive by removing the coefficient application that had virtually put some of our children in shackles. Instead of the Jacobin education model that confined and formatted our children to narrow patterns, we have developed an approach that aims to discover the talent in each of our students, dominant in our education system.

“With all of these efforts, we have gained our nation an outlook that is compatible with today's needs, not only in terms of educational infrastructure, but also in terms of curriculum and content,” Erdoğan said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Mahmut Özer visited Wednesday the Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, together with teachers from 81 provinces of Turkey, to commemorate Nov. 24 Teachers' Day.

Özer left a wreath at the mausoleum and wrote in the memorial book of Anıtkabir.

“We consider it our greatest duty to raise our children, who are the greatest wealth of our nation, with the knowledge, equipment and skills required by the age. We will continue to work to leave a more prosperous, strong and reputable country to the next generations in line with the goals you have set for us, together with the teachers you entrusted the new generations,” Özer wrote.

The minister later had souvenir photos taken with the teachers.