Turkey's first "virus-free" university campus has been introduced in Istanbul to maintain face-to-face education while reducing the spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Doğuş University's Ataşehir Dudullu campus, equipped with ultraviolet C (UVC) ray technology opened its doors to its students, leaving the pandemic behind the fences.

The university members have been examining a mechanism that would inactivate the spread of bacteria, viruses, fungi, spores and similar microorganisms through UVC radiation and whether this method could be applied on the campus against COVID-19.

Known as a germicide, UVC radiation has been utilized for decades as a disinfectant to reduce the spread of bacteria. Reportedly, when the surfaces are exposed to the rays above a certain dose, the viruses are eliminated.

The faculty members, who examined the ventilation and newly installed water source heat pump system of the new campus, assured the public that the equipment installed to disinfect and sterilize near the ventilation system around the campus provides nearly 100% safety for all students and employees.

UVC ray equipment in Doğuş University's Ataşehir Dudullu campus, Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 22, 2022. (IHA Photo)

Professor Tarık Baykara, an engineering faculty member, stated that viruses lose their ability to multiply thanks to UVC radiation.

"RNA and DNA molecules that are damaged lose their ability to reproduce and become harmless. The rays cause the death of a molecule in some way. Radiation duration can be adjusted for different purposes so that, in the end, a successful inactivation process is likely to take place," he added.

Noting that the radiation system is used in corridors, libraries, gymnasiums, cafeterias and lecture halls where there will be a large number of people, Baykara indicated that there has been a significant decline in the spread of COVID-19 as well as the number of cases.