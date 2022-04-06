The NUN Foundation for Education and Culture, which owns the Istanbul-based private school chain, NUN Schools, is organizing the third edition of its international photography competition this year. The contest invites primary, middle and high school students from all over the world to capture the spirit of Ramadan.

In the "Capture the Light of Ramadan Contest" – which attracted great attention from different parts of the world last year, with 1,000 photographs from 13 different countries and 42 cities evaluated – the photographs that best reflect the excitement and spirit of Ramadan will compete this year, according to a statement released by the foundation on Wednesday.

The contest encourages students to capture the colorful moments special to the month of Ramadan, such as sahur and iftar tables, mosques and Tarawih prayers, with prizes like the Instax action camera, android tablets and wireless headphones up for grabs in each category, according to the statement.

"Unlike last year, weekly video contests are organized with the concepts determined on the @capture.thelight Instagram account besides the photography contest," the statement added.

Applications for the third international photography contest opened on April 2 and will continue until May 2, it said, highlighting that all students who want to participate need to apply by uploading their photos on the nunokullari.com website.

“The Capture the Light of Ramadan International Photography Contest, which has been held for the last three years with the aim of experiencing the spirit of Ramadan together, pursuing the joy and light that this month brings, and looking for these in photographs through the eyes of children, has attracted more attention than we expected, both in our country and in the world," said NUN Schools founding representative Fatih Nida Üye.

"Our jury members evaluated over 1,000 photographs of 13 different countries, 42 cities and 380 students. Unfortunately, we have not been able to enjoy the unique spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan due to the pandemic that has changed the habits of the whole world for the last two years," added Üye, stating that therefore, they are excited to have the opportunity to share "the excitement of these important days more by paying attention to measures."

"This contest is an opportunity to unite the light within us with the light of Ramadan. We invite all our children and youth to reflect this light," he added.