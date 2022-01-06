NUN Schools, a prominent Turkish private school chain, achieved 100% success in the International Baccalaureate program this year. High school seniors from the schools were entitled to diplomas from the International Baccalaureate (IB) after joining a diploma program held in November.

The IB Diploma Program involves about 4,500 schools from more than 150 countries and some 200,000 students. More than 30% of the students who took the exam managed to score 40 and above, while one of the students showed outstanding success and got the full 45 points. NUN Schools' students, who surpassed the 87% rate of obtaining diplomas in IB Global statistics with their 100% success rate, surpassed the world average with an average score of 36.30. The rate of the students who score 40 and above, which is the level of success required to be accepted to the world's elite universities such as Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard and Stanford, was 30.3%.

NUN Schools founding representative Fatih Nida Üye said: "As NUN Schools, we have preferred to create our own unique content by applying the IB education model and MoNE (Ministry of National Education) curriculum for all age groups since the day we started. The IB education model compliments our system in many respects in terms of our goal of 'raising good-willing people,' which is one of our most important goals. Therefore, the program, which creates a good synthesis with NUN principles, also offers extremely attractive advantages to students at home and abroad."

Üye added that they saw their first high school graduates last year placed in the most prestigious schools in Turkey and the world. “Our achievement has increased exponentially this year. Our students successfully passed the IB Diploma Program exams by defying all the difficulties from the pandemic in the last two years. It is very pleasing to witness their success and to see that our efforts do not go unrewarded. In the coming days, we will focus on the application and admission processes to universities abroad. At the same time, they will continue to prepare intensively for universities in our country,” he said.

He also said that NUN schools were implementing a dynamic career planning program to guide their students and plan their careers based on their talents. “We believe that our students will make the right choices and shape their future in the direction they will be happiest and will continue to work for our country and all humanity. We wish all our 12th grade IB Diploma Program students continued success and congratulate our teachers and families who contributed to this success.”

NUN schools were founded in 2014 and pursue an IB education program in the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP) and IB Diploma Programme (DP). Blending the IB education model with its own educational philosophy and principles, NUN Schools offers a unique education model.

The students of NUN Schools, who have grown up to become world citizens with an identity powered by their past, graduate from NUN Schools by obtaining two diplomas: a Ministry of National Education diploma and an International Baccalaureate diploma.