As Türkiye officially began its 2022-23 academic year Monday, nearly 19 million primary, secondary and high school students, led by 1.2 million educators, have returned to classes.

After the long summer holiday, going back to school can often put children under social, academic and emotional stress, experts have warned.

Psychologist Begüm Özkaya from Medicana Sivas Hospital said stress is a state of pressure and tension that a person feels. "In this sense, it can be considered a part of daily life. Whether they are children or adults, they experience a great deal of stress. However, it is more difficult for children because they do not know how to deal with stress."

She said stress and anxiety are more common in children who are overly attached to their families and like to spend time at home. They usually occur as a result of not wanting to be separated from the parents.

Özkaya added that another factor behind this stress is the child's fear of failing in school. "This fear negatively affects the child's point of view toward school and causes them to feel fear and anxiety about school. They make excuses like nausea, weakness, persistent stomachache, headache and dizziness. It's not just preschoolers, we often come across students who make such excuses even at high school."

It is of great importance for parents to be sure of the health of their children, according to Özkaya. "Children with school anxiety usually want their parents to be with them during the hours they are at school. If their mother or father leaves, they have a crying crisis and do not want to stay in school."

Children in this situation have difficulty focusing on lessons and cannot understand their teacher's instructions. In addition, the child's health is of great importance in the process of getting used to school. Because a healthy and happy start to school can affect their entire life positively, she added.

Özkaya said that for a successful academic year, children need to make a healthy start to the new term. While general screenings in preschool contribute to a productive school period for children, it also provides the prevention of many diseases that can be encountered in adulthood. Parents need to be sure of their children's health, from eye health and bone development to blood values ​​and hearing.

For preschoolers with attachment issues, she suggested that the parents should be very consistent, disciplined and also patient, to tackle any persistent behaviors of their children.

"It would be wrong to constantly reward or punish children who insist on not going to school. Because the frequent use of punishment and reward systems is not correct."

"You can reward your child with simple and small things when necessary. An order should be established to solve problems by talking, to get their ideas and create a certain balance in the house. Chatting with him also shows that you understand him. Your child will have no trouble grasping that school is a necessary and important place. As parents, your most important duty is to be very patient during this process," she added.

She also suggested building strong friendships as one of the most important ways to reduce stress at school. In addition, increasing the number of out-of-school activities, increasing sports, exercise and hobby activities helps to cope with school stress.