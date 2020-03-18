The University of New York Tirana (UNYT), Turkish Maarif Foundation’s only university, switched to online education earlier this week as a measure against the coronavirus pandemic.
Following Albania’s decision to declare a curfew and temporarily close schools, UNYT started conducting classes online for students to prevent adverse outcomes of the pandemic. The disinfection process also continues at the university.
UNYT was acquired by Maarif in 2018. Nearly 1,000 students from 16 countries are taking classes at the university. Changing its educational approach after being acquired by Maarif, the university will launch its Learn and Practice project this year, giving students an opportunity to study and work in the fields they are interested in. The university cooperates with Albanian companies for the project to give students a chance to complete part of their education by working in sectors related to their studies, banking in particular.
Maarif was founded in June 2016 with the aim of opening educational institutions worldwide. Described as Turkey's door to the world, it operates in 43 countries with 323 educational institutions.
