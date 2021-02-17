The application window for Türkiye Scholarships, offered by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), will close on Saturday.

Also known as Türkiye Bursları, Turkey's scholarship program for international students and researchers offers a range of programs designed for undergraduate, graduate, research and language education opportunities in some of Turkey's most prestigious universities.

Applications for the Turkish scholarship opened on Jan. 10 and are being accepted online at www.turkiyeburslari.gov.tr until Feb. 20.

The program, specifically designed for international students and researchers, with its all-encompassing scholarship provisions and services, is a gateway to education in the country. What makes the program unique is its provision of university and program placement as part of its scholarship application.

All awardees are provided with a one-year, free-of-charge Turkish language course, regardless of their program or academic background. The students also get the chance to become acquainted with Turkish culture, through a variety of trips and programs, in their first year.

The scholarship program aims to provide a comprehensive educational experience in Turkey and thus provides arts, culture, history and sports-related social activities and training programs. It also introduces awardees to academics, institutions and organizations working in their respective fields and offers academic counseling services throughout their study period.

Another goal of the program is to enhance Turkey's relations with other countries in the fields of higher education and culture. Upon graduation, students can maintain their connection with Turkey and serve as voluntary envoys to promote relations between Turkey and their home country.

The Turkey Alumni Network, with more than 150,000 graduates from more than 160 countries, works tirelessly to sustain these ties.

The scholarship program, which was launched in 2012, received around 15,000 applications from 172 countries last year. It has enabled Turkey to become an educational hub for international students.

Turkey plans to increase the number of foreign students to 250,000 within the next two years.