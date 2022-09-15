Türkiye has left behind major European countries like Germany, the Netherlands and France as it boosted the capacity of its student dormitories over fourfold in the last 20 years, according to official statistics.

Under the Justice and Development Party (AK Party)-led government, the number of beds at student dormitories, run by the Youth and Sports Ministry, grew by 4.6 times, from 182,000 in 2002 to over 850,000 in 2022.

The capacity increased as new dormitories were added almost every year during the last two decades. While there were only 190 state-run dorms 20 years ago, today that number has increased more than 4 times to 800.

In the latest move, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated 105 new facilities across the country at a program in Ankara Wednesday.

Unlike old dormitories, the newly built facilities have become living centers for students, with much attention given to their comfort. Besides residence, most of them offer sports fields, libraries, security, cleaning and free internet services.

Highest in Europe

Türkiye has transformed itself into the leader in Europe, with a bed capacity of nearly 850,000 in student dormitories.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurates 105 new facilities across the country, Ankara, Türkiye, Sept. 14, 2022. (DHA Photo)

European countries could not even come close to Türkiye in this area. Türkiye’s total capacity far surpasses that of Spain, the Netherlands, Germany and France combined.

While European countries can meet only around 6% to 15% of their student accommodation demands in general, the figure exceeds 90% in Türkiye last year.

And despite the increase in the demand for dormitories this year, a record 80% placement rate was broken in the first phase, the highest in the history of the republic.

In addition, every student applying in 41 city centers got placed in dormitories, while the rates in other cities were expected to increase further once the other phases are also completed.

More loans, scholarships

Besides raising dorm capacities, the government has also streamlined and significantly increased loan and scholarship opportunities for university students in the last 20 years.

In 2002, only 451,000 students received scholarships and loans from the state. That figure increase more than three times by 2022 to 1.38 million, including 503,000 scholarships and 880,000 loans.

Speaking on the growing scholarship and loan opportunities provided to students in the last 20 years, President Erdoğan said: "Today, we give loans or scholarships to almost every student who applies. We have also annually increased the number and amount of scholarships or loans, which was only TL 45 back in 2002.”

“Currently, undergraduate students get TL 850, while graduate students receive TL 1700. Doctoral students, in the meanwhile, get TL 2550,” he added.

“In addition, we have also increased the individual monthly food payment for young people at dormitories from TL 11 in 2002 to TL 750."

President Erdoğan also gave the good news that they will revisit the loan, scholarship and food payments at the beginning of next year to better suit the current needs.

He also announced that the dormitory fees would not be increased for the 2022-23 academic year.

Accordingly, there will be no change in dormitory fees, which vary between TL 250 and TL 450 per month.