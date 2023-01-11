Türkiye Scholarships (Türkiye Bursları), the country's most extensive scholarship offered for international students considering studying at Turkish universities, launched its application process for 2023 Tuesday.

Offered by the Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the government-funded program provides a range of educational opportunities for undergraduate, graduate, research and language studies in Türkiye's most prestigious universities for international students and researchers. Along with the monthly scholarship, this comprehensive program provides students from abroad with university department placement, university tuition, health insurance, dormitory accommodation, free vocational and academy programs, and round-trip flight ticket opportunities.

Applications for the 2023 year program started Jan. 10 and will be open online until Feb. 20, 2023, through the scholarship program’s online application system, which is free of charge.

The program initially launched in 1992 and opened to the world under the brand "Turkey Scholarships." With the coordination of the YTB in 2012, it received consistently high application numbers through the years. It is intended to build a network of future leaders committed to strengthening cooperation and mutual understanding between communities.

Within the scope of Türkiye Scholarships, other programs such as Research Scholarships, and Success Scholarships are announced on YTB's website and social media channels during different application periods.

Established in 2012, the YTB is responsible for coordinating activities of Turks living abroad and developing relations through economic, social and cultural activities.