Visually impaired people from different professions who learn the Quran in the Braille alphabet in a course announced by the Provincial Mufti Library in eastern Türkiye set an example with their determination.

Lawyers, civil servants and private sector employees, who learn the Quran with educational materials prepared in the Braille alphabet in Erzincan, dream of becoming a Hafiz-e-Quran.

The Braille alphabet, invented by Louise Braille and published in 1829, is based on the six-dot system that helps the visually impaired to read and write by touch. The alphabet can be read either on embossed paper or by using refreshable Braille displays that connect to computers and smartphone devices. Letters and numbers are formed using different combinations of six dots.

Visually impaired people who attend the "Braille Alphabet and Quran Course" opened in the Provincial Mufti library also receive basic religious knowledge. The students set an example with their determination.

Provincial Mufti Muharrem Gül said: "Visually impaired citizens learn the Quran under the supervision of religious teachers who receive Braille training. Expressing that there is no excuse for not learning the Quran, Gül said that all opportunities have been mobilized in this regard."

Stating that the course opened in the city continues with three students, a lawyer, a civil servant and a private sector employee, Gül said: "Our students have passed on to the Quran, thank God. They are currently reading the rules of tajweed (the set of rules governing the way in which the words of the Quran should be pronounced during its recitation). I hope they are on the way to becoming hafiz. They set an example for both our society and their brothers in this regard. This is the victory of perseverance," he expressed.

Explaining that within the mufti's office, Quran lessons are also given for the hearing impaired, Gül stated that Friday sermons are given in sign language at the Terzibaba Mosque.

Religious teacher Yavuz Selim Erdoğan, who received Braille alphabet training in the course opened by the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), said that they opened their first courses to benefit the visually impaired in the city.

Expressing that the visually impaired attend the classes with enthusiasm, Erdoğan said: "They accomplish a great job that is not for everyone. Even those who are normal avoid taking Quran courses, while visually impaired individuals do this with pleasure and enthusiasm in their spare time. It also makes me happy that they receive their training.”

Ilhan Açıksöz, who has been working as a lawyer for 21 years in Erzincan and has been 95% visually impaired since birth, said that they started the course after searching for ways to learn the Quran with his disabled friends. He said: "We learned to read the Quran in about three months. Hopefully, if we can improve our reading in the next stages, we will be given the award of being a hafiz. I recommend people to learn the Quran with its meaning in order to experience spiritual pleasure," he emphasized.

Visually impaired Ali Yenigün, who is an archivist at the Provincial Directorate of National Education, also stated that their dreams of learning the Quran became a reality with the support of the mufti.

Explaining that as three friends they had made important progress in the course, Yenigün said: "As we learn the Quran, we get satisfaction and peace. One feature of the great book is that it becomes easier as we learn it, as long as there is a desire. May Allah provide us ease so we overcome all difficulties. The Quran is our holy book and we all should learn it in order to understand the true meaning of life."