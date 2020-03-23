A woman over 65 used her walking stick to strike the leg of the mayor of western İzmir province’s Foça district when he warned her to return home due to coronavirus risks.



Foça Mayor Fatih Gündüz was strolling through the district’s streets Monday to inspect the implementation of coronavirus measures. When he saw an elderly woman who appeared to be over 65, Gürbüz told her to go back home. The woman reacted to Gürbüz by hitting his leg with her walking stick. She later returned home. The elder woman's reaction made onlookers laugh.



Turkey curtailed last week outdoor activities for individuals over the age of 65 and those suffering from chronic illness, who are the most susceptible to experiencing serious complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.