An Anatolian leopard, a breed of the Persian leopard found in the Middle East and West Asia, was spotted in two regions, shared Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirişçi on Thursday.

A leopard species that was considered long extinct garnered the attention of the ministry and Turkish citizens once one was captured on camera in 2019, and again in October 2022.

On Thursday morning, however, Minister Kirişçi shared a video through his social media account, saying, "The Anatolian leopard has been seen again in two different regions. We will continue to follow its trail and watch its path with excitement."

The Anatolian leopard, which has been traced with camera systems in Türkiye in recent years can be seen 25 times a day, according to the findings of the ministry. They stated that it has been determined that the endangered animal traveled "more than a kilometer on the trail."

''The General Directorate of Eastern Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), affiliated to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, has taken an important step for the detection and protection of the endangered Anatolian leopard in our country and to prepare an action plan,'' noted the statement shared by the ministry.

Though leopards have a wide array of habitats and easily available prey compared to other feline species, they are also included in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

"The Anatolian leopard has been sighted again in two different regions. We will continue to follow its trail and watch its path with excitement," Minister Vahit Kirişçi noted. (DHA Photo)

In Türkiye, it was thought that the species was extinct after an Anatolian leopard was killed in Ankara in 1974. Nevertheless, findings later suggested that the wild animal sustained its existence. A male Anatolian leopard was captured on a wildlife camera on Aug. 25, 2019. Since then, the species was thoroughly monitored.

The ministry also highlighted that as a result of the evaluation of the notifications received by the DKMP General Directorate, the leopards were identified in at least four different areas in the country.

"Although it is not possible at this stage to talk about a regular population of leopards in Türkiye, a leopard research unit was established to urgently identify existing potential habitats with comprehensive research and 'Leopard Action Plan' studies initiated,'' they said.

It was also pointed out that an application for this action plan was based on scientific grounds, as experts from Isparta University of Applied Sciences, Bursa Technical University, Düzce University, Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University, the World Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) and the DKMP 6th Regional Directorate took part in its creation and presented it to the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK). The application made to TÜBITAK was accepted.

On Jan. 18, 2023, the "Pars Research and Monitoring Cooperation Protocol" was signed between DKMP and Isparta University of Applied Sciences.

''With the studies to be carried out within the scope of the project and protocols, a distribution map of the Anatolian leopard subspecies will be created in our country, and signs such as traces, excrement and carrion will be investigated in possible areas,'' the ministry's statement concluded.