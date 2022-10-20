The first edition of the Environment Forum, an event organized by Anadolu Agency (AA), opened in Istanbul on Thursday. As nature suffers from the drawbacks of industrialization and technological developments, "timely and adequate action" needs to be taken to prevent environmental problems, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a speech at the forum.

"Industrialization, technological advances and human-driven effects have unfortunately wreaked serious damage to nature and the environment. Every year, we see and feel the effects of this destruction more and more all over the world. If timely and adequate action is not undertaken, environmental disasters, air pollution, water and food security, and biodiversity loss will reach irreversible levels," Erdoğan said in a video message to the forum.

The Environment Forum, held under the theme of "Reshaping the Narrative of Environmental and Climate Crises," seeks to raise awareness of the climate crisis and other environmental issues. Along with the president, first lady Emine Erdoğan, who champions environmental causes including the landmark Zero Waste Project, are attending the event. Other dignitaries include Vice President Fuat Oktay, the Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum. UNDP Türkiye Resident Representative Louisa Vinton, and Ovais Sarmad, the deputy executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) are also scheduled to address the event. Among the forum's international participants are Portugal's former Minister of Europe Bruno Macaes, CEO and General Director of Italian news agency ANSA Stefano De Alessandri, global climate and environment news editor at Associated Press (AP) Peter Prengaman, and Arturo Larena, the climate director of Spain's EFE Agency.

The forum, with the participation of representatives of many local and foreign nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and international organizations, politicians, academics and journalists, features sessions on Clean Energy for Sustainable Development, The Media's Approach to Natural Disasters and Climate Crisis, and Responsibility Sharing, as well as issues such as climate change, energy, the media's view of climate change and environmental education.

The event aims to tackle issues such as the need to create a new media language on environmental and climate issues, international news agencies raising global awareness, the duties of traditional and new media outlets, and the pursuit of environmental awareness in new news areas. "We aim to redefine the relationship between media and environment by creating a medium for environmental experts to voice their opinions and discuss solutions," according to the forum's website.

"Undoubtedly, as with any other issue, it is crucial that countries that cause more damage to the environment shoulder greater responsibility and contribute more to the struggle," Erdoğan said in his speech. "From the media's responsibility in the climate crisis to sustainable development, to the media's approach to natural disasters to responsibility sharing, each of these important issues will be discussed comprehensively at this forum," he added. The forum, Erdoğan said, will be one of the most important global platforms where climate and environmental issues are discussed thoroughly.

Erdoğan said Türkiye has always considered the fight against climate change and environmental problems as one of its main concerns, and it has taken steps over the last two decades to protect nature and the environment, and to combat climate change. "We believe that protecting the environment, which is the shared living area of all people, is not a favor, but a responsibility. Although our historical responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions is less than 1%, combating climate and environmental problems is one of our top priorities," he added.

Türkiye has reaped the benefits of sincere efforts in promoting renewable energy, waste management, forest expansion and numerous other areas. "In the use of renewable energy, Türkiye recently rose to fifth place in Europe and 12th in the world. We achieved this by increasing the share of renewable energy to 55% of our total energy," he outlined. Türkiye also increased its forested areas to 23 million hectares (56.8 million acres), while becoming the country in Europe that expanded its forestland the most. "Our efforts to establish 81 million square meters of national gardens in 81 provinces continue unabated. While designing our country's first domestic car, the Togg, as a fully electric vehicle, we were conscientious of our environmental responsibilities," Erdoğan explained.

He added that ratifying the Paris Climate Agreement in 2021 gave Türkiye's fight against climate change significant momentum, saying: "We will continue to take all necessary steps to achieve our ultimate goal of net zero emissions by 2053."

In a keynote speech, AA's director-general and chairperson Serdar Karagöz said, "We face a collective enemy that affects us all regardless of our difference: the environment and climate crisis," and added, "It is not a likely problem that will affect our future, indeed, it is deeply affecting our time. As journalists, we cannot stay far away from this matter. ‘Reshaping the Narrative of Environmental and Climate Crises' is not an option for us, it is our responsibility. So, how do we reshape this narrative?"

Noting that AA has been dealing with these questions for a long time, Karagöz said: "After long-lasting discussions, we recently founded Greenline, one of the most comprehensive media platforms narrating environment and climate issues. Our main goal is 'remaining responsive' to the world, while nature and the environment are getting destroyed. The Greenline platform reports on climate change, the green economy, zero waste and environmental stories from all aspects." Pointing out that climate journalism should be of greater importance to all media outlets all over the world, Karagöz said, "As journalists, we not only inform, but also transform the public by revealing human-made disasters behind this crisis."

"From forest fires in Europe to the disappearance of rainforests in the Amazon, we tell the world the tragedy of climate disaster with the Greenline platform," he added. "However, we tell not only the tragedy, but also share the stories giving us hope."

Karagöz also highlighted that the Environment Forum would become "an excellent focal point to discuss both human-made disasters and hope behind this crisis from the media perspective." "Journalists, experts, and decision-makers, gathered at the Environment Forum today, will debate on a new narrative on the environment and climate change," he said. "The forum participants' profiles remind us that these issues concern all of us. From Zimbabwe to Spain, Somalia to Albania, from Norway to Italy, we all came together with the same concern," he noted. "We hope that the Environment Forum will be a milestone in the steps taken against the climate crisis. We hope that it will contribute to a more livable world." Karagöz also noted: "I would like to remind you again that as Anadolu Agency, we do not question the need for action. We do inspire, we do act, we do change. We say 'a word for a better world.'"