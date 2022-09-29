As adults race to find solutions for the impact of climate change, which is felt more every day, younger generations still need to be taught more about the bleak future awaiting the world. Türkiye’s Ministry of National Education recently rolled out a new road map to help children become more familiar with the issue.

By the end of 2025, the ministry plans to update all curricula at schools with new knowledge on the environment and climate change and create “climate workshops” and “nature parks” at schools or near schools.

Climate change and environmental issues are already in textbooks, though in a limited manner, while schools are taking more concrete steps under the leadership of the ministry, like “zero waste” projects. The recycling initiative championed by first lady Emine Erdoğan branched out to educational facilities, and nearly 30,000 schools now have “zero waste” certificates. The certificate indicates that schools adhere to recycling all the waste they produced. Another 1,325 schools were also furnished with “zero waste libraries” made up of recycled materials. A total of 9 million students are also taught about the benefits of zero waste and how they can apply it in their daily lives. The ministry also constructed 1,000 schools with environmentally friendly materials.

Now, the government aims to proceed with more steps as part of the wider Climate Change Action Plan. The plan includes awareness work, prevention of disasters that may stem from the impact of climate change, energy efficiency and saving, preservation of water resources and saving water, pollution, recycling and the impact of climate change on the environment and public health.

The Ministry of National Education will cooperate with other public institutions for the use of clean energy at schools and to boost schools’ physical capacity against climate change. Schools, where renewable energy sources can be used, will be provided with infrastructure to derive their energy needs from renewables.

Schools will also be better insulated to curb energy needs while devices and materials used at schools will be replaced with materials with low energy consumption. Each school will also be monitored for its carbon footprint.

The ministry will also create digital content on climate change and the environment for easier access for students and a climate change and environment dictionary for students of all ages. “Environmental Protection Week” is marked every year at schools with different events and will be renamed “Environment and Climate Change Week.” Likewise, International Water Day events will also be added to curricula.