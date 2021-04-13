President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan revealed a series of measures for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, saying that the country would be switching to partial lockdown in the first two weeks of Ramadan to decrease the coronavirus caseload.

According to the new and stricter measures, a weekday curfew will be imposed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Monday to Friday, while public sector work hours have been shortened to 4 p.m. Meanwhile, intercity travels have been suspended.

In education, all grades except eight, 12 and kindergarten will switch to remote education and will continue with online classes for the foreseeable future.

Cafes and restaurants have also been hit with the new measures as dining at these facilities has been banned, while take-aways and ordering to home are still allowed.