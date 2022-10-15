Rescue teams reached the body of the last worker trapped after a blast at a coal mine in northern Türkiye, bringing the death toll from the accident to 41, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday. At least 110 miners were working in the shaft when the explosion occurred on Friday evening.

President Erdogan, who canceled a planned trip to Diyarbakır province and instead visited the incident site in the town of Amasra, said the search and rescue operation is complete.

According to Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez, initial findings indicate the blast was caused by firedamp, an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mines.

A total of 11 wounded workers are under treatment in hospitals.

Erdoğan said Türkiye mobilized all its resources after the blast, and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

An investigation into the incident is underway, he said, adding: "We no longer want to see any deficiencies or unnecessary risks in our mines."

Türkiye is making all-out efforts to end such incidents with the help of advanced technology, the Turkish president said. "I believe our domestic and national means will be sufficient to provide the structural change we need in this regard," he added.

"At our Cabinet meeting, we will immediately determine the assistance and support needed and will take the necessary steps."

The blast is one of the deadliest industrial disasters in Türkiye's recent history. In 2014, 301 people were killed in Türkiye's worst mining disaster at a coal mine in the Aegean province of Manisa.

"Please accept our deepest condolences regarding the tragic consequences of the accident," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to Erdoğan.

Putin conveyed his sadness and support to the families and relatives of the injured, wishing for a speedy recovery.

