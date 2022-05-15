Eastern Turkey's Erzincan on Sunday remembered the nine civilians, including a child, who were killed by the PKK terrorist group on May 15, 1994.

In commemoration, a civil ceremony was held in their native Edebük, a village in Erzincan's Tercan district. The event was attended by numerous citizens holding the Turkish flag.

The program started with a moment of silence and the National Anthem, followed by the recitation of the Quran, followed by prayers for the martyrs.

Speaking at the program, Erzincan Gov. Mehmet Makas said the Turkish nation has never left the oppressed unattended, and nor did it act unjustly and intolerantly. He said the attack in Edebük was aimed at Turkey's unity and solidarity.

Makas added that Erzincan is the city of brotherhood and is an example to all of Turkey.

Erzincan Mayor Bekir Aksun wished God's mercy on martyrs.

"The blood of martyrs gushes out from every inch of our land. We can breathe easy here today for the sake of the blood of our martyrs. We always remember them with gratitude," he said.

A resident of Edebük and one of the witnesses of the massacre, Ömer Kaya, 72, remembered the fateful day.

"The fire was coming from the opposite mountain. None of the villagers had weapons. The terrorists raided our village. They killed nine people in our village. We sent information to the military, but the terrorists fled before they arrived."

"The PKK carried out the treacherous that killed out neighbors and relatives," he said.

"Praise to God, our state and our President have finished the scourge of terrorism. Our nation can live comfortably, without fear. May Allah not let our state suffer."

After the speeches, the participants prayed for those who lost their lives in the massacre and left carnations on the graves.

In addition to the relatives of the martyrs, Commander of the third Army Lt. Gen. Yavuz Türkgenci, Tercan District Gov. Musa Kazım Çelik and local law enforcement heads also attended the ceremony.