The European Space Agency (ESA) is pleased with Türkıye's efforts to advance space science and looks forward to any possible collaborations, ESA's Climate and Sustainability Officer Andrea Vena said Wednesday.

Vena made the comments while speaking about the contribution satellite and space studies can make to sustainability at the International Space Congress (ISC 2022) in the western city of Bursa.

He underlined that satellite systems primarily provide information on the course of the world and its health. He said what is happening in the world can be closely followed through these satellites and the applications they provide.

Vena mentioned that these applications play a helpful role in the fight against global warming. "We are informed about forest fires or changes on the earth through these satellites. These satellites also play a helpful role in issues such as increasing efficiency in food production and managing water use," he said.

He added that the space race has recently become more than just a race between states. "The inclusion of private companies like SpaceX in space studies created a suitable environment for competition, which is the key to success."

"Space has turned into a commercial race. This will have different results. With the entry of private companies, the market in space studies is growing. As a result, the support of banks and capital owners in this field also increases." said Vena.

Saying that only developed countries have the power to invest in space economically, Vena noted that ESA's main policy is to cooperate with other countries.

He said that they have long-term relations with countries like India and African countries. "Not only this, we are in cooperation with hundreds of countries around the world. In this context, I see the competition that attracts capital to the sector in space studies and cooperation with other countries as very valuable." said.

In his views on the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), Vena said the establishment of space agencies is always good news. "I look forward to it. We are always open to this kind of cooperation."