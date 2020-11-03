A Russian tourist died as an excursion boat capsized off the coast of Alanya in Turkey's popular resort town in the southern province of Antalya, on Tuesday.

The boat was carrying 32 Russian passengers and five crew members when it capsized and sank due to bad weather around 11 a.m. local time. As the boat was near the shore at the time of the incident, some passengers managed to jump off in time and swam to the rocks some 30 meters (98 feet) away.

Excursion boat carrying 32 Russian passengers capsizes off the coast of Alanya due to bad weather

Other excursion boats in the area and coast guard crews rushed to help the survivors. Daniyar Mahitov's body was recovered from the sea. Divers were scouring the area to help in the search and rescue of the missing passengers.