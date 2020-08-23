The death toll from flash floods in the Black Sea province of Giresun has climbed to 4, including a gendarmerie officer, Turkey’s interior minister said Sunday.

Süleyman Soylu said 11 people also were reported missing in the northeastern province, while 127 people have been rescued.

He said that roads to 118 villages were closed.

In earlier comments made after his arrival at the scene, Soylu said five gendarmerie officers and an excavator operator went missing after a 5-meter (16-foot) high culvert collapsed due to the floods in the region.

Rescue efforts continued at a wedding hall in Dereli district where guests were taken to a safe place.

Citing information from the state meteorology authority, Soylu said rains, which started Saturday, reached 137 kilograms (302 pounds) of density and affected most districts. He warned that 50 to 100 kilograms (110 to 220 pounds) of rainfall was expected in the Çanakçı, Görele and Doğankent districts on Sunday.

Earlier, Giresun Governor Enver Ünlü told Anadolu Agency (AA) that there are a number of stranded people who have not been identified and several people have been rescued by emergency responders.

He said efforts to rescue those who are stranded would begin at first light on Sunday. Crews were working on reopening roads as vehicles and heavy equipment waited for waters to recede before entering, he added.

Floodwaters caused vehicles in Dereli to drift, and buildings were also destroyed in the area. Meanwhile, security forces were trying to confirm reports of missing persons, the governor said.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced that rescue teams were dispatched to Giresun during the initial minutes of the natural disaster.