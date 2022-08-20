A French woman who previously visited Tekirdağ, northwestern Türkiye, converted to Islam on Friday.

Impressed by her friend, Elodle Moreno, 24, started researching about Islam.

After deciding to become Muslim, she applied to the provincial mufti.

Mufti Ismail Ipek provided information about the basic principles of Islam at the conversion ceremony.

Elodle, who recited the shahada – the declaration of belief in the oneness of Allah and the acceptance of Prophet Muhammad as His messenger – chose the name "Sibel."

Ipek gave Sibel a "conversion certificate," the Muslim holy book, the Holy Quran, and various books on Islam.