A group of tourists from the United States, who were visiting the city of Edirne located on the European side of Turkey, sat down for lunch after touring the historical and cultural sites in the company of guides and tried the city's most famous dish. The tourists ate “tava ciğer,” which is pan-fried liver served with onions and loved every bite of it.

One of the tourists, Alan Rindall, told the Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that "tava ciğer" has a unique flavor.

Alan Rindall, one of the U.S. tourists on the group tour, Edirne, Turkey, Nov. 4, 2021 (AA Photo)

Emphasizing that he loved the dish, Rindall said: "I didn't like to eat liver before, but ‘tava ciğer’ tastes very good. It is very different." Touching upon all that the city has to offer, he added, "Edirne is a very beautiful city. There are many places to visit."

Altuhe Calway, another tourist from the group, said that this fried liver was very different from what she had eaten before.

Calway expressed that she found “tava ciğer” extremely delicious and said: "I loved the fried liver, it tastes amazing. I have never eaten liver cooked like this. You can find liver dishes in America but this tastes very different. It is delicious."

Bahri Dinar, president of the Association for the Promotion of Edirne and the Protection of “Tava Ciğer,” said that fried liver makes a significant contribution to the promotion of the city.

Bahri Dinar, president of the Association for the Promotion of Edirne and the Protection of “Tava Ciğer,” with a plate of the delicacy, Edirne, Turkey, Nov. 4, 2021 (AA Photo)

Dinar said the tourists loved Edirne and its flavors. "We served pan livers to our guests, and for dessert, we sang a stanza from the pan-liver folk song, albeit with half a mouthful. They came to Edirne from the U.S. to visit; they liked the taste of pan liver. When they return, they will talk about this flavor and will be instrumental in attracting more tourists,” he said.