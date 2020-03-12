The Batumi Infectious Diseases Hospital that was renovated by the Turkish Cooperation Coordination Agency (TİKA) has now become the epicenter of the fight against the new coronavirus in Georgia.

The hospital, which increased in capacity thanks to the contributions of Turkey, opened on Nov. 22. last year, and now has become the epicenter of the fight against the new type of coronavirus in the country.

According to the statement by the Georgian government, the number of people infected by coronavirus reached 24, and 288 people are placed under quarantine are showing symptoms.

As one of the three health centers in Georgia where the new coronavirus can be diagnosed and patients can be treated, Batumi Infectious Diseases Hospital is the only health center serving in Western Georgia's Acara, Gurya and Samegrelo regions.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that it is a humanitarian duty to transfer the experience of fighting against the virus to other countries. He noted that Turkey supports Georgia in its fight against the new type of coronavirus outbreak.

“In order to eliminate the new type of coronavirus threat that is affecting the whole world, our state took all precautions in time and led an example in the fight against coronavirus,” he said.

Nearly 980,000 people, including from neighboring provinces, benefit from the hospital renovated by TİKA.

Since its founding in 1992, TİKA has been responsible for facilitating Turkey's official development assistance by providing aid to developing countries. Operating in 50 countries, the agency has helped as many as 140 countries worldwide.