Scottish actor Mike Mitchell, who starred in the blockbusters “Gladiator” and “Braveheart,” was found dead on Sunday at a marina in the Fethiye district of Muğla province, in southwestern Turkey.

According to a report by Demirören News Agency (DHA), the actor was vacationing in the resort town and succumbed to a heart attack when he was taking a shower at the marina situated on Fethiye’s Fevzi Çakmak Avenue.

The director of the marina Burak Ardahan got suspicious after the actor did not leave the shower for a long time and checked. After finding that he had collapsed, Ardahan called in health workers to check his condition, and they found that he had tragically passed away.

Mitchell’s body was transferred to the morgue of the Muğla Forensic Medicine Institute, where he will undergo an autopsy.

The police have kicked off an investigation regarding the incident, but a heart attack seems the most probable cause for his death.

Meanwhile, the United States-based news outlet TMZ also reported on the famous actor’s death, citing a representative for Mitchell.

"It was very hard to believe ... the sudden death of an international actor we managed, an honest person, a real actor, a true friend, my dear friend, has saddened us deeply,” the representative was quoted as saying.

“I've always been honored to be your manager. I wish patience to your wife, dear Denise Mitchell, and your children. Getting to know you and gaining your friendship is invaluable. Sleep in the lights. Rest in peace."

According to TMZ, “Mitchell started out as a bodybuilder and rose to the top.”

“He won Mr. Universe along with numerous World Fitness Federation's Fitness World Championships,” the website said in the report.

“Mitchell competed for a bunch of titles, including Britain's Strongest Man. He won five Masters Mr. World titles along the way. In 2010, he was given the WFF's (World Fitness Federation) highest honor, the Living Legend Award.”

Mitchell starred in many titles in addition to his roles in “Braveheart” and "Gladiator."

The Scottish actor also took part in "One Day Removals," "City of Hell," "The Planet," "Emmerdale” and "Life on the Line.”