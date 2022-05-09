A group including eight Turkish nationals have been kidnapped in Haiti's capital, an official and sources said Monday, in the latest in a string of high-profile kidnappings by powerful gangs.

The group had boarded a bus in the neighboring Dominican Republic and were kidnapped late Sunday afternoon in the Croix-des-Bouquets neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, said Hugues Josue, Turkey’s honorary consul in Haiti.

The Turkish nationals claiming to be "missionaries" were abducted for ransom, diplomatic sources were cited as telling Turkish media. Josue told The Associated Press (AP) that he did not have any details potential ransom request.

"During their abduction, they got off the bus and had time to contact their organization," Josue told the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The five men and three women are all aged between 20 and 26.

Croix-des-Bouquets is controlled by the 400 Mawozo gang, which kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group in the same area last October. The gang demanded $1 million in ransom and held most of them until December.

Haitian passengers and a Dominican driver were also onboard the bus, Dominican newspaper Listin Diario reported.

A Dominican diplomat was released last week after being kidnapped while on his way to the Dominican border.

Last week, Haiti’s National Police announced that one of the top leaders of the 400 Mawozo gang, Germine Joly, was extradited to the U.S. He faces charges involving kidnapping, smuggling and import of weapons of war.

Gangs have become increasingly powerful since the assassination last year of President Jovenel Moise. At least 75 people have been killed as a result of turf wars that broke out two weeks ago between gangs near the capital Port-au-Prince, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti said on Friday.

The violence and insecurity have prompted Haitians to organize protests to demand safer neighborhoods in recent weeks.