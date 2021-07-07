Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated Wednesday at his home by a commando, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced. Joseph said he was now in charge of the country, according to the Agence France-Presse (AFP).
First lady Martine Marie Etienne Joseph was hospitalized amid political instability, the Associated Press (AP) reported quoting an official.
Moise, 53, was the 42nd president of the Caribbean nation. He assumed office back in Feb. 2017.
The late president had been facing violent protests over corruption, rising fuel prices and taxes since July 2018.
