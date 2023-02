A runway at Hatay Airport split in half after a major 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye's southeast province Monday.

Flights were immediately halted after the earthquake severely damaged the airport.

The earthquake occurred in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş at 4:17 a.m. local time, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency Earthquake Department.

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles), was felt in many cities across Türkiye.