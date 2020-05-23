The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has continued to decrease in Turkey on Saturday as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca called for "controlled social life."

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases the country rose to 155,686 on Friday with 1,186 new infections reported over the last 24 hours, the minister announced.

Some 1,491 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, while 775 patients remain in the intensive care (ICU).

The daily death toll stood at 32, bringing the total number of fatalities since March to 4,308.

In the last 24 hours, 40,178 tests have been carried out, with the total number of tests reaching 1,807,673.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday warned the public to stay careful, as any neglect of safety measures during the normalization process could trigger a new wave of the coronavirus.