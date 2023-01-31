The highway connecting Antalya and Konya has been closed to the passage of trucks due to heavy snowfall in the Alacabel locality, at an altitude of 1,825 meters (5,987.53 feet) on the Akseki-Seydişehir Highway. At the same time, the snow thickness has reached 20-30 centimeters (7.87-11.81 inches) in some places.

The highway was closed to trucks at 1:30 a.m. and all the heavy goods vehicles remained on the roads.

The snowfall that started from the Akseki center around 11 p.m. Monday night severely affected the Yarpuz neighborhood of Akseki, resulting in the closure of heavy vehicle traffic due to snowfall and icing.

Teams are also busy with snow removal and salting works on the road to avoid any disruption in traffic flow.

Additionally, Akseki Regional Traffic and Highways teams asked drivers to keep their tow chains with them in an emergency.