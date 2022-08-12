A brown bear cub's health improved within a day after it consumed a large amount of honey and became intoxicated in northwestern Türkiye’s Düzce province, a local official on Friday. When the 6-month-old female bear cub was first brought to them after consuming a huge amount of mad honey on Thursday, she was exhausted and unable to move, said Mevlüt Şanlı Şimşek, manager of a branch office in Nature Conservation and National Parks."Our teams brought her to the veterinarian, (where) we started the treatment process. She is in very good health. We plan to release her back to her natural environment when she (fully) regains health,” Şimşek told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Local people from Düzce city found the hapless brown bear all but passed out in a stupor on a mountainside. Concerned about her health, the people took her by truck to a local veterinarian where she could get treatment for a bad case of honey hangover. When they examined the cub, they saw that the animal was unconscious, in shock, and needed immediate treatment, said veterinarian Murat Ünlü.

Noting that the cub’s health has improved, but the treatment is still ongoing, Ünlü said: "The bear is much better compared to the day she first came. (Now) she can eat and walk. Hopefully, when the bear regains her health completely in the coming days, we will leave her with her mother.”

As mad honey is widely available in the region, he added, "I think our bear ate bitter honey because it was still a baby and could not know it. The bees probably stung the bear cub. As a result of both the toxicity of the bitter honey and the injuries caused by the bees, symptoms such as hallucinations and shock appeared in our cub."