A bear who overindulged in her favorite treat, honey, ended up being taken to the vet by a group of concerned humans in northwestern Türkiye.

Local people from the city of Düzce found the hapless brown bear all but passed out in a stupor on a mountainside, a victim of one's eyes being bigger than one's stomach. Concerned for her welfare, the people took her by truck to a local veterinarian to get treatment for a bad case of honey hangover.

Oh, bother: Bear eating raw honey amuses rescuers with his stupor in northern Türkiye’s Düzce pic.twitter.com/6wUSNKUhbl — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) August 11, 2022

In a video that went viral, the people asked the bear if her stomach hurt, and got no response, but thought a vet with "bear-whispering” skills might have better luck. After the bear recovered, with her honey-drunk bender all but a fading memory, plans call for her to be released back into the wild, recovered but wiser about the dangers of sweet honey binging.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said in a statement on its social media account that the bear was doing well, sharing a video of the animal being examined by vets. "Let's find a name for our girl who ate too much honey," the ministry said in a post. She will be released back into nature after her treatment.