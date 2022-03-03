Kuki has seen it all in her long horse life. She carried humans to victory and bonded with children. She misses a taste of freedom, but she does not seek it after spending much time with humans.

The 20-year-old champion pony living in a stable in the Turkish capital Ankara can open the gate of the stable where she was kept with a simple movement of her mouth to the amazement of her handlers. First caught on security camera footage, Kuki is not shying away anymore to demonstrate her door-opening skills.

A member of a riding school in Ankara, Kuki was recently caught on a security camera as she unlocked the door. When no one was around, Kuki swiftly moved to the residences of fellow horses and when she noticed humans were approaching, she quickly went back into her stable.

Aycan Başbuğ, a staff of the school, said the horse used her skills “to steal the food of other horses.” “She has been here for a long time and we know how intelligent she is,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday. He added that the pony opened doors for other horses as well though none left their stable.

“This is something unusual, especially for visitors seeing her unlocking the door. She was at first ashamed of her actions apparently. When she saw us watching her unlocking the door and leaving, she went back to her stable and turned her face away out of embarrassment,” he said.