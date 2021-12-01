Who would expect to meet an astronaut underground? People who boarded the Istanbul metro on Wednesday experienced just such an interesting thing: An astronaut getting on the subway!
While the passengers of the M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman metro line showed great interest in the astronaut, some immortalized this moment with their mobile phones. Meanwhile, some passengers took pictures with the astronaut.
The astronaut, who took breaks at several stops, finally got off at the Golden Horn station and enjoyed the impressive view of the historic inner harbor that served as a natural port during the Byzantine and Ottoman periods. Passengers experiencing such a thing for the first time in the subway said that they were very surprised to see the astronaut in the metro.
“At first, I couldn't understand what was happening. We don't always see someone in an astronaut suit on the subway, it's a very interesting sight,” said Uğur Saka, one of the passengers. On the other hand, passenger Atakan Başkan noted that he was very confused and surprised. "When I first saw it, I thought it was a robot, but it was an astronaut. I was amazed when I saw it," he said.
It was later learned that the astronaut, who aroused significant curiosity with his spacesuit, was part of an event that is planned to be held in Istanbul sometime in the near future.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.